Iran demonstrates commitment to diplomacy to preserve regional peace – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10.​ Iran demonstrates its commitment to diplomacy for the sake of preserving regional peace and security, the country’s ambassador, Mojtaba Demirchilou, said at an event dedicated to the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, just as the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to defend its sovereignty and national security, it also strives to safeguard the interests of the Iranian people.

Demirchilou noted that diplomacy is founded on respect for national sovereignty and mutual interests.

“In this regard, negotiations based on threats, coercion, and unilateral, unlawful demands for concessions cannot yield effective results. Relying on a balanced foreign policy course, Iran places special emphasis on strengthening relations with neighboring countries, expanding cooperation with emerging powers, and actively participating in key regional and international organizations. Iran consistently supports dialogue, multilateralism, and cooperation in order to ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development, both regionally and internationally, and strives to develop friendly relations with all states based on mutual respect and shared interests,” he added.

