TRIPP project will create additional economic opportunities for Azerbaijan - Vance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. We're going to ship some new boats to Azerbaijan to help you all with some of your territorial waters protection, US Vice President James David Vance said during his press statememt held after the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Trend reports.

He stated that the TRIPP project is in progress, and this will build the kind of economic and natural resource and critical mineral cooperation that will make it possible to really advance this incredible peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.