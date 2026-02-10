BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. I think that is the core of the President of the United States' mission and foreign policy: this recognition that we can organize around shared interests and actually build something great with one another, US Vice President James David Vance said during his press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We signed a strategic partnership, which I think will formalize that partnership and make it very clear that the United States-Azerbaijan relationship is one that will stick, and is one that will continue to produce great fruits for both of our peoples,” he added.