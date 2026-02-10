Azerbaijan makes history as first nation to ratify UN Convention against cybercrime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Azerbaijani Parliament approved the law submitted by President Ilham Aliyev on the ratification of the United Nations (UN) “Convention against Cybercrime” on February 10, 2026,Trend reports.

With this step, Azerbaijan becomes the first country to complete the ratification process, leading the way for the Convention’s global implementation.

The country played an active role in shaping the final draft of the UN Convention, contributing substantively through a delegation that included representatives from the State Security Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Special Communication and Information Security State Service, and other government bodies. Their constructive and principled positions helped form the text of the Convention.

The Convention was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 24, 2024, and is considered a landmark 21st-century framework. It establishes the first globally binding legal framework for combating cybercrime, setting unified standards for international cooperation.

In October 2025, the Convention was formally signed in Hanoi, Vietnam, by 74 countries, including the United Kingdom, France, China, Australia, Belgium, Türkiye, Poland, Russia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Sweden. In accordance with a decree by President Ilham Aliyev, the head of the State Security Service signed the Convention on behalf of Azerbaijan.

Ratification by national parliaments is required for countries to join this international legal framework, and Azerbaijan is the first country to complete this process.

The ratification will strengthen the capabilities of security and law enforcement agencies, regulate international legal procedures for electronic evidence, and enhance the effectiveness of cross-border investigations. Urgent international cooperation mechanisms will enable rapid responses to cybercrime.

According to the UN official website, Azerbaijan is also the only country to have signed the Convention with specific declarations and reservations, reflecting a highly professional legal approach to international obligations.

Overall, the Convention aims to expand global coordination, establish standards, and strengthen legal cooperation in the fight against cybercrime.

