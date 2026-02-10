Connectivity, with TRIPP, will be another contribution to peace, development, and cooperation in the region - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijani, February 10. Connectivity, as I already mentioned, with TRIPP, will be another contribution to peace, development, and cooperation in the region, President Ilham Aliyev said during his press statement with US Vice President James David Vance, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized: “We're also opening the chapter of cooperation in defense sales. As for AI data centers, today they are part of our bilateral agenda. We already have preliminary results from our interaction with leading American companies.”