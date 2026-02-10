I think peace agreement will create prosperity in the future - US Vice President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. We know that one of the great things that can prevent fighting and prevent wars from breaking out is when two peoples culturally exchange with one another, when they spend time working with one another, and of course, when they create great prosperity by working together, as opposed to fighting one another, US Vice President James David Vance said during his press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Touching upon the steps taken toward peace, the Vice President added: “On the point of the peace agreement, I really do think that President Aliyev deserves a great amount of credit.”

Expressing his confidence that the realization of the peace agreement will create prosperity in the future and prevent conflict, James David Vance called this an amazing testament to President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.