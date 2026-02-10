Iranian Defense Minister’s visit to Azerbaijan bolsters regional stability - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The visit of Iranian Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Aziz Nasirzadeh, to Azerbaijan is significant for reinforcing regional stability, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran is committed to fostering deeper cooperation and building trust with regional nations, particularly those within the South Caucasus. He underscored the strategic significance of the South Caucasus for Iran, asserting that the country perceives peace and stability in this region as integral to its own security.

He further highlighted that the defense minister’s visit to Azerbaijan follows closely on the heels of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi's recent trip to Baku. Baghaei pointed out that these high-level visits and consultations are viewed by Tehran as critical for maintaining and reinforcing mutual trust among the countries in the region.

"During the defense minister’s visit to Azerbaijan, discussions focused on areas of shared concern in defense and security," Baghaei remarked. "This visit is expected to play a pivotal role in fortifying bilateral trust, particularly within the political and security domains."

Iranian Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Aziz Nasirzadeh, visited Azerbaijan on February 6. Meanwhile, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh on February 6.