AIIB approves loan for Baku Metro expansion project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $180 million to support the expansion of the Baku Metro, Trend reports, citing the AIIB.

"The project aims to improve the reliability of service, maintenance efficiency, and operational safety of the Baku Metro, as well as to create conditions for further expansion of the metro system through the construction and equipping of the Darnagul and Khojasan depots, and to improve the safety, environmental, and social sustainability of individual stations.

The Baku Metro expansion project will be implemented in two key areas, covering infrastructure development and technical support," the information says.

Moreover, it is noted that the infrastructure part provides for the construction and equipping of the Darnagul depot and the new Khojasan depot, which will become the main centers for rolling stock maintenance.

According to the information, in addition, there are plans to modernize ten existing stations on the Green Line in order to improve their environmental, social, and operational standards, as well as their safety levels.

Meanwhile, the second component includes technical and advisory services: "This involves supporting project preparation, reviewing design solutions, supervising construction work, assessing environmental and social impacts, and supporting the implementation of all stages of the program.

The project is considered a key element of the state strategy for the development of the Baku Metro and is one of the government's priorities."

According to the bank, the creation of two new depots will provide the necessary basis for servicing trains and ensuring the stable operation of the entire network: "This will eliminate existing infrastructure constraints, in particular separating the Red and Green lines at the 28 May station, which will increase the reliability of transport and increase the metro's capacity.

“The initiative is also expected to set modern technical, environmental, and management standards for the further expansion of the Green Line and the renewal of rolling stock. Additionally, the development of the network will be supported by the parallel expansion of the Purple Line,” the bank says.