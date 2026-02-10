Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees growth in private tax revenues in January 2026
Tax revenues from Nakhchivan’s private sector saw significant growth in January 2026. The total tax collection also increased compared to the same period last year. Additionally, unemployment insurance contributions rose year on year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy