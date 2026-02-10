Azerbaijan and UK reform interparliamentary working group - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Azerbaijan-UK Interparliamentary Relations Working Group has been reformed, the head of the working group, Deputy Chairman of the Science and Education Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Fariz Ismailzade said at the plenary session of the parliament today, Trend reports.

The MP noted that he attended the meeting of the working group in London a few days ago.

"Due to problems with certain internal procedures in the UK Parliament, the activities of the working group, the rules for their formation were changed some time ago, and in many cases were tightened. However, as a result of the regular and consistent propaganda work carried out by our embassy, ​​parliament, and the speaker, the working group was reformed. According to the new rules, MPs from four different parties put their signatures for the establishment of this group," he explained.

The MP emphasized that the meetings focused on the peace agenda in the region, the rapid growth of Azerbaijani-UK relations, new realities in the South Caucasus, including Azerbaijan's brilliant victory and its transformation into a transport hub in the Eurasian region, energy policy, and the path of mediation on a global scale. The meetings noted that as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's far-sighted policy, UK-Azerbaijani relations have risen to a strategic level.

"UK MPs expressed hope for the deepening of cooperation in new areas within the framework of Azerbaijani-UK strategic relations, including technologies, green energy, artificial intelligence, logistics, security, defense industry, and other areas.

UK MPs also particularly noted the work carried out by the Azerbaijani parliament in parliamentary diplomacy. An agreement was reached on mutual bilateral visits.

At the same time, I participated in a conference on the South Caucasus at leading think tanks. Foreign trips and meetings of our MPs are frequent. However, the reformation of the working group and the deepening of relations with the parliament of a leading country like the UK deserve special attention," Ismailzade added.

