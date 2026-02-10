Tokayev instructs Kazakh government to craft new agricultural co-op law

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to develop a new law on agricultural cooperation by September 1, at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

"Issues surrounding the deep processing of raw materials are particularly pertinent in the agricultural sector. The current model of support for the agro-industrial complex predominantly emphasizes increasing gross output, rather than addressing the underlying structural challenges. Consequently, the country remains reliant on food imports, contributing to escalating prices," he stated.

The president pointed out that while the government's support has boosted gross output, it fails to tackle the sector’s fundamental problems. He stressed the need for systemic reforms aimed at advancing the food processing industry and incentivizing farmers to establish modern cooperatives.

"We possess considerable potential for livestock development, yet this opportunity remains largely untapped. The livestock sector is hindered by the absence of a cohesive strategy, slow developmental progress, and disorganized management. Several issues in this sector remain unresolved, with a significant share of production originating from household and family farms, which contribute 60% of meat production and 80% of milk," Tokayev explained.

He stated that the current situation does not contribute to increasing productivity in the sector. The country has not established a clear process chain, from forming the feed base to processing, logistics, and sales. Tokayev added that there is no unified management system in place.

According to the president, the government must take decisive measures to encourage farmers to unite in new types of cooperatives.