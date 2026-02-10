Azerbaijan depicts new transport artery connecting two highways (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10.​ The implementation of an important road project that will change the transportation map of the Absheron Peninsula continues, the statement of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads says, Trend reports.

The new road, which will connect the M1 Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway with the M4 Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway, will greatly facilitate interregional connections.

The construction of new road is carried out within the project of construction of Pirshaghi-Novkhani-Khirdalan-M4 highway under the State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and its Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030.

The 29-kilometer highway, built to technical category 1B standards, will boast six lanes. The project includes the construction of nine interchanges, 13 overpasses, a channel bridge, and two tunnel-type overpasses.

The project also includes the installation of 12 rectangular crossings, 28 circular and various diameter pipes, drainage wells, various sized drainage pipes, as well as spare crossing pipes along the road.

All the construction work is carried out in accordance with “Construction Norms and Rules,” following the proper technological sequence and maintaining high-quality standards. To ensure timely completion, the necessary equipment and workforce have been mobilized on-site.

The new highway will provide convenient and efficient transport connections between settlements in the northeast of the Absheron Peninsula and the northern regions via the Baku–Guba–state border highway with Russia, as well as with the western regions via the Baku–Shamakhi–Yevlakh highway, all without requiring passage through the capital.

