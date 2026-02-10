Azerbaijan, U.S. reaffirm mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The governments of Azerbaijan and the United States have reaffirmed their support for each other’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity as a key principle of bilateral relations, the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America said, Trend reports.

“The governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America reaffirm their support for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders as the foundation of bilateral relations,” the published text of the document says.

The document emphasizes the parties’ intention to deepen cooperation in diplomacy, the economy, energy, technology, and defense, as well as to promote regional integration and joint projects with the private sector.

The Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States was signed in Baku on February 10. The document was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.