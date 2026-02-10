Iran specifies importance of development of relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10.​ The development of relations with the friendly, brotherly, and neighboring Azerbaijan is of particular importance for Iran, the country’s ambassador, Mojtaba Demirchilou, said at an event dedicated to the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, these relations are based on a shared history, cultural, religious, and linguistic closeness, as well as kinship ties, and are shaped by mutual interests.

The ambassador noted that these days mark the 34th anniversary of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s recognition of the independence of Azerbaijan and the establishment of official diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in December 1991, and in March 1992, with the opening of Iran’s embassy in Baku, a solid institutional foundation was laid for the development of bilateral relations.

Demirchilou also said that over the past 34 years, Iran has demonstrated a principled and unwavering position in support of the inviolability of Azerbaijan’s independence, the strengthening of its national sovereignty, and the restoration of its territorial integrity, and has always shown solidarity with the Azerbaijani state and people.

“Today as well, as a result of the political will of the highest leadership of both countries, bilateral relations continue to develop along an upward trajectory. Ongoing dialogue between the presidents and other high-ranking officials, the implementation of joint economic projects, including in the energy and transport sectors, as well as the regular holding of meetings of the joint commission on economic, scientific, and cultural cooperation, all play an important role in this process.

We are confident that through the continuation and strengthening of this positive momentum, the friendly and fraternal relations between our countries will rise to a new level, and our peoples will more deeply feel the benefits of this steadfast partnership,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel