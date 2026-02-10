Türkiye, Turkmenistan to deepen cooperation across economy

Photo: The official X account of the Minister of Trade of Türkiye

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, February 10. Türkiye and Turkmenistan will work together to advance bilateral cooperation across all areas of the economy, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, Trend reports via the minister’s X account.

He made the statement during his meeting with Nokerguly Ataguliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, as part of his visit to Ashgabat to participate in the 12th Turkish Export Products Exhibition, which opened on February 10 and will run until February 12.

The sides discussed joint efforts to develop trade, contracting, investments, energy, transportation, and tourism.

With an expected attendance of one hundred top Turkish enterprises, the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, will play host to the 12th specialized exposition of Turkish export products from February 10–12, 2026. Improving Turkish exporters' visibility in Turkmenistan and encouraging bilateral economic cooperation are the goals of the exhibition, which will include cutting-edge technology and high-quality goods.

