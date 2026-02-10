Azerbaijani court wraps up trial of Ruben Vardanyan, judges leave for deliberations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave crimes, continued on February 10, Trend reports.

The open court hearing held at the Baku Military Court was presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samedova). The defendant was provided with an interpreter in a language he understands—Russian—as well as a defense lawyer appointed at state expense.

The presiding judge reminded that during the previous trial, state prosecutors had spoken. He said that now the floor would be given to the injured party.

During the court proceedings held at the Baku Military Court, Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Executive Office, spoke on behalf of the Azerbaijani state as the victim. He stipulated to the facts and evidence set forth in the indictment, requesting that the court acknowledge his full admission of the prosecution's case.

Then, the legal heirs of the victims—Azad Karimov, Ogtay Shikhaliyev, and others—provided statements, requesting the court to sentence the accused to the most severe punishment: life imprisonment.

Accused Ruben Vardanyan addressed the court to request a consultation with his defense attorney Emil Babishov. The court granted the motion and adjourned to allow the meeting to take place.

After the adjournment, the floor for closing arguments was given to the defense. The defendant, who took the floor, stated that he had spoken with his lawyer during the recess and did not want the lawyer to make a speech.

The floor was then given to the defendant’s lawyer, Babishov. In his statement, the defense attorney said they categorically disagreed with the charges announced. He added that, based on the defendant’s position in the case, he was refusing to deliver a defense speech in connection with the criminal case.

After that, the floor was given to the prosecution to comment on the defense attorney’s statement.

“Taking into account that the defense attorney, in accordance with the defendant’s position, did not assess any arguments, evidence, or facts, we have no additional comments,” Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev said.

Then the floor was given to Vardanyan.

The defendant delivered his final statement. In his final statement, Vardanyan spoke in general terms rather than addressing specific issues. He said that he had read the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The defendant also said that during the more than two years he had been in detention, he had discovered Azerbaijani poetry for himself. Vardanyan recited a poem by the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli and an excerpt from a poem by Huseyn Javid in Russian. After that, he concluded his statement.

Aghayev addressed the parties (the prosecution and the defense) and asked whether they would submit a draft version of the final court decision based on the results of the trial.

The parties stated that they would not submit a draft of the final court decision.

After that, the presiding judge announced that the court hearing had concluded. The court panel will announce the verdict after returning from deliberations.

At the last court hearing, the prosecutor defending the state prosecution spoke and proposed that the accused Vardanyan be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation or forcible displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, and 116.0.18 (violations of norms of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, and 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, and 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, and 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and explosive devices), 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, or forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, and 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border).

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles concerning crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other offenses, was conducted by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

