We're going to ship some new boats to Azerbaijan to help with protection of territorial waters - Vance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. We're going to ship some new boats to Azerbaijan to help you with the protection of your territorial waters, US Vice President James David Vance said during his press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Speaking also about the TRIPP project, Vance said: “And our hope is that this will build the kind of economic, natural resource, and critical mineral cooperation that will make it possible to really make this incredible peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia stick. Because we know that one of the great things that can prevent fighting and prevent wars from breaking out is when two peoples culturally exchange with one another. When they create great prosperity by working together, rather than fighting one another.”