Iran hints at deepening indirect talks with U.S. to reach milestones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Iran is prepared
to intensify indirect discussions with the U.S. to achieve a
concrete outcome, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.
According to Baghaei, lifting the sanctions imposed on Iran is
of great importance, and Tehran supports concluding the talks
promptly. He emphasized that the removal of sanctions would be
considered a victory for Iran, noting that the country has
repeatedly demonstrated determination in negotiations.
“It is currently difficult to comment on the ongoing
discussions. Over the past few months, only one round of talks has
taken place. Therefore, it is necessary to wait and, considering
the actions of the other side, reach clearer conclusions to
continue the talks,” he said.
On February 6, talks between Iran and the United States on the
nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides
agreed to continue the negotiations.