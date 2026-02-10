Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran hints at deepening indirect talks with U.S. to reach milestones

Nuclear Program Materials 10 February 2026 14:20 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Iran MFA

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Iran is prepared to intensify indirect discussions with the U.S. to achieve a concrete outcome, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, lifting the sanctions imposed on Iran is of great importance, and Tehran supports concluding the talks promptly. He emphasized that the removal of sanctions would be considered a victory for Iran, noting that the country has repeatedly demonstrated determination in negotiations.

“It is currently difficult to comment on the ongoing discussions. Over the past few months, only one round of talks has taken place. Therefore, it is necessary to wait and, considering the actions of the other side, reach clearer conclusions to continue the talks,” he said.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the United States on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to continue the negotiations.

