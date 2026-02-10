BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Today, relations between the United States and Azerbaijan are entering absolutely new phase, President Ilham Aliyev said during his press statement with US Vice President James David Vance, Trend reports.

“In the Charter which we signed with our dear guest there are different directions of our cooperation. We will continue to work closely on the issues related to security, anti-terror operations. We will continue to work on the issues related to energy security. Azerbaijan today provides energy security with its natural gas resources to 16 countries; 11 of them are NATO members, the allies of United States,” the head of state emphasized.