Iranian Security Chief’s Oman visit focuses on regional co-op, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The visit of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, to Oman has taken place within the framework of strengthening regional cooperation, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

Baghaei stated that the secretary had previously visited Russia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, where consultations took place as part of the broader diplomatic efforts. These visits, he emphasized, are aimed at strengthening Iran’s bilateral relations and fostering closer ties with neighboring countries.

He further highlighted that the policy of good neighborliness and regional cooperation constitutes one of the fundamental principles of Iran’s foreign policy.

In response to a question regarding the discussions held in Oman between Iran and the United States concerning the nuclear program, Baghaei clarified that both the visit to Oman and the subsequent trip to Qatar were planned well in advance and were not directly linked to the nuclear dialogue.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to continue the negotiations.

