Azerbaijan, U.S. aim to develop Middle Corridor and TRIPP project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan and the United States have agreed to intensify joint efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (the Middle Corridor) and the TRIPP project, the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America said, Trend reports.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to work together to advance regional connectivity, with a focus on the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, including transport infrastructure, energy, digital infrastructure, trade, and transit,” the Charter emphasizes.

The TRIPP project will ensure seamless connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, create new opportunities for international trade, and strengthen the region’s transport potential.

The Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States was signed in Baku on February 10. The document was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.