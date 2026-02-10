U.S. Chamber of Commerce leads its first-ever U.S. business mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce concluded its first-ever business mission to Azerbaijan, February 9–10 in Baku, Trend reports.

Held in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce, the mission featured multiple sector-focused roundtables and policy dialogues, including with President Ilham Aliyev.

“This inaugural business mission opens new channels of dialogue between the U.S. private sector and Azerbaijan’s government and business leaders,” said Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s International Member Relations and Middle East, Central Asia and Türkiye Affairs Department.

"Over the past two days, we discussed economic priorities, investment climate, and long-term partnership in key industries like energy, digital economy, transportation, and defense," he added.

“This historic visit of 30 leading U.S. companies represents a milestone in the U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship and another step toward implementing President Trump’s vision for sustainable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus,” said Amy Carlon, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan.

“Today, Vice President Vance and President Aliyev signed the Charter of Strategic Partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan. In collaboration with the companies in this delegation, our Strategic Partnership will build cooperation in key emerging sectors to benefit both our countries," she added.

“We are proud to support this important business mission and Azerbaijan’s growing digital payments ecosystem. Visa is strongly committed to driving innovation, financial inclusion, and secure cashless solutions that empower businesses and support the country’s economic transformation,” said Cristina Doros, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Ukraine, Georgia, CIS and South-East Europe at Visa.