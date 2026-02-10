Kazakhstan’s airline set to launch flights to China's Guangzhou

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan’s airline, Air Astana, is set to launch a new flight to China from June 2, connecting Astana and Guangzhou, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

Flights will operate twice a week on Airbus A321LR aircraft. The new air service is expected to further enhance trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

In addition, Air Astana is scheduled to begin a new route connecting Almaty and Shanghai on March 29, with flights running three times a week, also using Airbus A321LR aircraft.

The airline will also start regular flights to Larnaca (Cyprus) from June 2 through September 5.

In December 2025, Air China also launched direct flights between Almaty and Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in China. These flights are operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Air Astana is Kazakhstan’s flag carrier, established in 2001 and operational since 2002, and is one of the largest airline groups in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

