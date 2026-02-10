Iran commissions facilities within projects of its Ministry of Roads and Urban Development
New facilities sprang up across various Iranian provinces, courtesy of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development. Events unfolded in different cities, with important officials joining in from afar. The projects encompassed fresh living spaces and enhancements to transit systems.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy