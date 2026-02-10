Azerbaijan, Visa hold discussions on developing digital payment ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held discussions with Visa on the development of the country’s digital payment ecosystem, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

During the meeting, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov met with Visa’s Senior Vice President for the CIS and South and Southeast Europe region, Cristina Doros. The talks focused on recent regulatory changes in the payments sector, strategies to prevent fraud, and modern approaches to enhance the security of payment systems and cross-border transfers.

Participants also exchanged ideas on modernizing Azerbaijan’s payment infrastructure, advancing the digital payment ecosystem, and implementing innovative solutions to strengthen financial technology in the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel