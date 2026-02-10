For us, it's a great honor to be a strategic partner to the most powerful country of the world - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Six months ago, historical meeting in Washington with President Trump and signing a document to establish the working group to elaborate the charter on strategic partnership opened the new opportunities for bilateral cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance, Trend reports.

“For us, it's a great honor to be a strategic partner to the most powerful country of the world, United States of America,” the head of state added.