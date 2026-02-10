AIIB financing for Uzbekistan tops $1b in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 10. The volume of financing between Uzbekistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) exceeded $1 billion in 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The figure was announced during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and an AIIB delegation led by its President Zou Jiayi.

During the talks, Mirziyoyev called for expanding cooperation in key priority areas, including private sector support, women’s and youth entrepreneurship, the preparation and promotion of public-private partnership projects, poverty reduction programs, renewable energy development, energy efficiency, water supply, and social sector initiatives.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of AIIB’s active involvement in large-scale infrastructure projects of regional significance.

Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects with the AIIB has now surpassed $7 billion. The country remains the bank’s largest partner in Central Asia, accounting for 51 percent of AIIB operations in the region. Globally, Uzbekistan ranks sixth in the AIIB’s overall operational portfolio.

