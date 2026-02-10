Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan discuss expanding co-op on Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. A four-party meeting was convened in Ashgabat, where Rovshan Rustamov of Azerbaijan Railways, Mammet Akmammedov, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Railway Transport, Zufar Narzullayev of Uzbekistan Railways, and Lasha Abashidze of Georgian Railways engaged in discussions aimed at deepening cooperation along the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

According to information, the parties discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation along the Middle Corridor, one of the region’s key transit routes.

The discussions further concentrated on bolstering the corridor’s competitiveness, increasing freight throughput, and emphasizing the critical role of digitalizing operations to enhance the efficiency of cargo transport.

The participants underscored the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year in Turkmenbashi between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan, and the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, noting its potential to reinforce collaborative efforts.

Following the meeting, a protocol was signed that outlines the development of digitalization initiatives and improvements in freight transport along the Middle Corridor, in addition to addressing diagnostics and operational enhancements for the route.

