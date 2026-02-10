That is an amazing testament to President Ilham Aliyev's leadership - James David Vance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. I think, in the future, we will create prosperity where once there was only fighting and conflict. That is an amazing testament to the President's leadership, but also to President Aliyev's leadership as well, US Vice President James David Vance said during his press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

He noted: "I think that partnership of the United States and Azerbaijan will lead to greater peace and prosperity in the region. It will lead to more access to more markets. And it's just going to create a much better world where people are engaging in commerce with one another rather than fighting with one another."