President of Kazakhstan advocates for development of new railway lines

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 10. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the launch of new railway lines from Moynty to Kyzylzhar and from Darbaza to Maktaaral, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

He made the statement at a Government meeting. Tokayev also noted the need to complete the modernization of the Altynkol – Zhetygen and Beineu – Mangistau sections, and the timely commissioning of the Bakhty – Ayagoz line.

“We have often raised these issues, and it is time to see concrete results. Slowing down is unacceptable,” Tokayev said.

The president stressed that Kazakhstan’s transit sector has shifted from being primarily infrastructural to predominantly economic due to the country’s strategic location on the Eurasian continent. At the same time, the high wear of railway infrastructure and incomplete modernization of certain sections remain major obstacles.

Moreover, Tokayev outlined the need to launch major road projects, including Karaganda – Zhezkazgan, Central – West, and Aktobe – Ulghaisyn roads, as well as bypass roads around Kyzylorda, Saryagash, and Rudny. He also highlighted the necessity of enhancing airport capacities and modernizing transport infrastructure.

He further emphasized that accelerating these projects is crucial for maintaining competitiveness in global markets, fully utilizing Kazakhstan’s transit potential, and ensuring sustainable development of the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure.