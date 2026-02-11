Iran elevates its сrude steel production in early 2026
Iran's crude steel production rose during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year. Steel derivatives and sponge iron production also saw notable increases. Additionally, the output of iron ore pellets and concentrate grew compared to the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy