One of the important results of Trump-Vance Administration's efforts in our region is TRIPP project - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Not only we lifted all the restrictions on the transit of cargo through Azerbaijan to Armenia, but we ourselves started to supply oil products to Armenia, thus beginning actually trade and beginning cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said during his press statement with US Vice President James David Vance, Trend reports.

"One of the important results and Trump-Vance Administration's efforts in our region is implementation of Trump route for international peace and prosperity, TRIPP,” he noted.