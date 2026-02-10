Azerbaijani court set to deliver final ruling in Ruben Vardanyan case

After the closing statement of the defense, including the accused Vardanyan, the presiding judge Zeynal Aghayev addressed the parties (prosecution and defense) and asked whether they would submit a draft version of the final court decision based on the results of the court hearing.

The parties stated that they would not submit a draft of the final court decision.

Then the presiding judge announced the end of the court hearing.

The final court decision will be announced after returning from the deliberations.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation or forcible displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, and 116.0.18 (violations of norms of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, and 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, and 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, and 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and explosive devices), 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, or forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, and 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border).

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated against Vardanyan, who is charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, was conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

