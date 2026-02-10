Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs with Jordan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has been approved, Trend reports.

The relevant law was approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, the Agreement signed in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 27, 2025, between the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters should be approved.