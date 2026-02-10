Iranian MFA highlights diplomatic progress following direct talks with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. In the Oman's Muscat, within the framework of indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. regarding the nuclear program, there is a possibility of reaching an agreement to continue the diplomatic process through direct meetings between the delegations of Iran and the U.S., the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the direct meeting between the Iranian and U.S. delegations in Moscow was very brief, lasting only a few minutes.

Baghaei noted the importance of the other side's showing interest in continuing the diplomatic discussions.

"However, Iran focuses on the upcoming steps. Positive ideas can be discussed in both direct and indirect diplomatic negotiations. However, if positive ideas don't result in positive steps, of course, these discussions would be vain," he noted.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to continue the negotiations.