Azerbaijan debates priorities for sustainable development of nation's insurance sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Priorities for the sustainable development of the insurance sector were discussed in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held the first meeting of the current year with the leaders of the insurance sector at the CBA.

During the meeting, we discussed the results of the insurance sector's activities for 2025, near- and medium-term development prospects, and priorities for the sustainable development of the sector.

We also had a broad exchange of views during the meeting on projects implemented to strengthen corporate governance in the insurance sector and risk-based prudential regulation, as well as improve mandatory and voluntary types of insurance," he emphasized.

In 2025, insurance premiums collected through insurance companies in Azerbaijan totaled 1.5 billion manat ($885 million). This figure represents a growth of 151.5 million manat ($89 million), or 11.2%, compared to 2024.

During the same period, insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan made insurance payouts of 920.4 million manat ($541 million), marking a year-on-year increase of 167.7 million manat ($98 million) or 22.3%.

