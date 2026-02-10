Azerbaijan, U.S. strengthen cooperation in security and defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan and the United States have reaffirmed their intention to expand cooperation in the fields of defense and security, including defense sales, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity, the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America said, Trend reports.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand the scope of cooperation in the field of defense and security, including defense sales,” the document says.

The parties also emphasized Azerbaijan’s contribution to international peacekeeping missions and agreed on joint initiatives in humanitarian demining.

The Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States was signed in Baku on February 10. The document was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.