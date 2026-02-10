Birbank Biznes introduces the updated Visa “Entrepreneur Card” – now free and in a new design

Birbank Biznes offers entrepreneurs the updated Visa “Entrepreneur Card” on more favorable terms. The card is now completely free, and delivery in Baku and Absheron is provided at no extra cost. The updated card features a modern design, enhanced functionality, and business-oriented tools, giving entrepreneurs greater convenience in managing their finances. Those who are looking for an answer to the question “which entrepreneur card is the most beneficial?” can evaluate the features of this card.

The “Entrepreneur Card” allows business owners to clearly track daily expenses, separate personal and business transactions, and make secure and fast payments anywhere in the world. The card can be used for both purchases and cash withdrawals.

Cardholders also gain access to Visa business benefits. These benefits include special discounts on hotel and car rental services, 24/7 medical and legal support during international trips, and privileges when using various business tools. Discounts and bonuses available on platforms such as “Google Ads”, “Meta Ads”, “LinkedIn Ads”, “Microsoft 365”, and “Google Workspace” help entrepreneurs make their digital operations more efficient and cost-effective.

The card also offers advantages for everyday spending. Using “Apple Pay” or “Google Pay”, cardholders can enjoy discounts at partner networks including restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, and shops.

The new card design enhances the professional image of entrepreneurs and makes managing business processes easier both locally and internationally.

The “Entrepreneur Card” can be ordered through the Birbank Biznes mobile app, with free delivery included.

More information: www.b-b.az/bbvsk

As a product of Kapital Bank, Birbank Biznes is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and their businesses by offering innovative and convenient solutions for efficient business management. Birbank Biznes clients can receive assistance anytime through the live chat feature. To learn more about the Birbank Biznes system – designed to help entrepreneurs save time and streamline operations – visit Birbank Biznes or call the information center at 896.