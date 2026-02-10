AZAL recommends booking Baku-Nakhchivan flights in advance ahead of holidays

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Ahead of the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, particularly on public holiday dates, demand for air travel on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route traditionally increases, Trend reports via AZAL.

In this regard, Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, recommends that passengers planning to travel on this route purchase their airline tickets in advance.

According to the current flight schedule, 8–10 regular flights per day (16–20 round-trip flights) are planned on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route in the period leading up to the holidays and on days off. If necessary, the number of flights may be increased in line with passenger demand. Ensuring the regularity and continuity of air transport services to Nakhchivan remains one of AZAL’s key operational priorities.

AZAL notes that civil aviation operations are carried out in accordance with an approved flight operations plan, which includes flight scheduling, aircraft preparation, mandatory technical and operational checks, and other measures aimed at ensuring flight safety and service quality. To support the efficient organization of air transportation during the holiday period, passengers are once again advised to plan their trips in advance.

Flight tickets can be purchased via AZAL’s official website www.azal.az, the airline’s mobile application, or at AZAL ticket offices.