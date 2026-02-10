Azerbaijan recognized as reliable U.S. partner in energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The United States has highlighted the strategic role of Azerbaijan as a reliable partner in ensuring the region’s energy security, the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America said, Trend reports.

“Recognizing the strategic importance of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a reliable partner in energy security, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand energy cooperation, including in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors,” the document says.

The parties plan joint projects on interconnectors, diversification of supply routes, and deepening cooperation in civilian nuclear energy.

The Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States was signed in Baku on February 10. The document was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.