Iran reveals costs of road and urban development projects in its East Azerbaijan Province
In East Azerbaijan Province, significant road and urban development projects were commissioned. These included the handover of new apartments and the construction of roads across multiple counties. A new railway line in Shabestar County was also launched to boost trade and transportation.
