Azerbaijan's AZAL and Air Astana pave way for enhanced cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The expansion of commercial cooperation between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) and Kazakhstan's Air Astana was discussed, Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We had a productive meeting with Peter Foster, President & CEO of Air Astana. During the meeting, we exchanged views on the current state and development prospects of passenger air transport in the region. We also discussed the topic of expanding commercial cooperation between the two aviation partners.

Over the past year, AZAL operated 845 round-trip flights to Almaty, Aktau, and Astana in Kazakhstan, providing the transportation of more than 200,000 passengers. This outcome provides a solid foundation for further strengthening the strategic relations between the parties," he noted.