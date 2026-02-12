Azerbaijan, Bulgaria ink deal to establish Shusha Park in Veliko Tarnovo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have signed an agreement to establish and renovate a park dedicated to the city of Shusha in the historic Bulgarian city of Veliko Tarnovo, Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized during a working visit to Bulgaria by a delegation headed by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. On February 11, Guliyev engaged in a bilateral meeting with Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Ivanov, in Sofia, where they explored opportunities for collaboration in urban planning, territorial development, infrastructure expansion, and architecture.

Guliyev underscored the continued success of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the sister-city framework and advancing joint initiatives. Ivanov, for his part, expressed a strong interest in further strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, particularly in the areas of sustainable urban development and infrastructure.

During the visit, Guliyev also met with Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev. The discussions centered on avenues for reinforcing bilateral relations in multiple domains, including regional cooperation and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Officials noted that the Shusha Park project is expected to further deepen cultural and diplomatic relations between the two countries. The agreement establishes the legal framework for cooperation and implementation of the park initiative, marking a new step in bilateral engagement.