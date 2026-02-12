Azerbaijan releases data on transactions in manats via Interbank Card Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. By the end of 2025, a total of 82.8 million payment transactions worth 3.9 billion manat ($2.2 billion) had been processed in Azerbaijan through the Interbank Card Center (ICC).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank indicates that compared to the same period in 2024, the indicator increased by 15.2 million transactions, or 22.5%, and in terms of amount, by 689 million manat ($405.2 million), or 20.4%.

In 2024, as many as 67.6 million payment transactions worth 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) were conducted through the ICC in Azerbaijan.

Interbank Card Center (ICC) is a technological and financial infrastructure that ensures the secure and efficient processing of bank card payments, i.e., the correct transfer and final execution of payments between banks. ICC acts as a kind of "bridge," ensuring the correct passage of payments made with cards from different banks.