Google Gemini is now available to users in Azerbaijani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Google's Gemini artificial intelligence platform is now available to users in Azerbaijan, head of YouTube's Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region Javid Aslanov says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the launch of the Azerbaijani-language version coincides with the global launch of Gemini 3, the company's most powerful and advanced generation of artificial intelligence to date.

"The localized interface is now active in the web version, and there is also full support for mobile devices (Android and iOS) and the Gemini Live feature, which allows for real-time conversations," he said.

Javid Aslanov reported that users are also offered creative tools such as Nano Banana and Veo. Additionally, three new features in the areas of productivity and education have been launched in the Azerbaijani language.

The Canvas feature provides users with a dedicated writing and programming environment, allowing them to work on complex projects alongside Gemini. The Deep Research feature produces detailed reports by analyzing and summarizing data from various sources. The Guided Learning feature transforms the system into a personalized learning format with a virtual teacher, ensuring material acquisition through step-by-step explanations and interactive tests.

"This innovation will contribute to the expansion of the digital ecosystem in the Azerbaijani language and increase the availability of artificial intelligence tools," Javid Aslanov stressed.