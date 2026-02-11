Kazakhstan's gas supply reform bill gets initial nod from parliament

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 11. Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (the lower house of Parliament) approved in the first reading a draft law introducing amendments on gas supply and the formation of a culture of efficient gas consumption, Trend reports via the press service of the Parliament.

The bill proposes amendments to the laws “On State Property,” “On Gas and Gas Supply,” “On Natural Monopolies,” and “On Public Procurement.”

The draft law places special emphasis on digitalization and ensuring transparent gas metering in the domestic market. It includes state regulation of private gas distribution organizations and changes to pricing approaches. Control over the implementation of gas supply projects by the national gas operator will also be strengthened.

Under the amendments, a ban is introduced on transporting commercial gas through the same gas distribution system by two or more distribution companies simultaneously, similar to the regulation applied to main gas pipelines. Gas distribution organizations will also be required to establish direct connections to main gas pipelines.

The bill allows private investors to construct gas pipeline networks with subsequent transfer to gas distribution organizations after reimbursement of construction costs. In addition, the draft law differentiates between “household consumers” and “industrial consumers.” Local executive bodies will approve gas consumption norms for household users in accordance with Energy Ministry regulations.

The national operator in the gas and gas supply sector will be authorized to approve design assignments for gas pipelines financed from the state budget and oversee the implementation of publicly funded gas supply projects. Gas pipelines built with budget funds will be directly transferred by local authorities to the national operator.

The amendments also tighten safety requirements for gas filling stations. Local executive bodies will be empowered to set limits on the number of auto gas filling stations. New stations will be required to place storage tanks underground, while existing facilities must transition to underground storage by January 1, 2031. Refueling of vehicles and household gas cylinders outside legally designated locations will be prohibited.