Trump insists on continuing talks with Iran in meeting with Netanyahu

US Materials 12 February 2026 00:14 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. US President Donald Trump announced during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he insisted on continuing negotiations with Iran, Trend reports.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," US President wrote on Truth Social.

The US President added that he also discussed the situation in Gaza with the Israeli Prime Minister.

"Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East," he wrote.

