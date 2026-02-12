Azerbaijan discloses growth rate for average monthly salary in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan's average monthly nominal salary saw a notable increase compared to the previous year. The highest salaries were recorded in industries such as mining, finance, and communication. By the start of 2026, the total number of employees in the country had reached a significant level, with many working across diverse sectors.

