TRIPP set to forge new paths for Central Asia's foreign economic cooperation - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The TRIPP initiative (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) will provide Central Asian countries with significant opportunities to diversify their foreign economic relations, Professor at the Department of International Trade and Business, Faculty of Business, Dokuz Eylul University, Ülviyye Aydın told Trend.

According to Ülviyye Aydin, the TRIPP initiative is regarded as a novel transport and logistics project with the potential to significantly enhance trade flows and foster deeper economic integration within Central Asia.

"The primary objective of this initiative is to establish an alternative trade and transit corridor, linking the Central Asian nations across the Caspian Sea to the South Caucasus and European markets, thereby reinforcing the region’s integration into the global economic framework," she explained.

Historically, Central Asian countries have been constrained in their trade routes, predominantly relying on corridors that pass through Russia and Iran. The alternative route proposed by TRIPP offers the prospect of reduced transit times, lower transportation costs, and greater predictability in trade flows. This, in turn, would expand export opportunities for the region’s economies while enhancing the efficiency of import processes.

She further emphasized that U.S. involvement in the project could not only heighten international interest in the region but also bolster its investment appeal, thereby promoting both economic and political cooperation among the regional states.

“Another important effect of the project could be deeper economic integration. TRIPP promotes not only infrastructure development but also the harmonization of customs procedures, simplification of border crossings, and the introduction of unified standards in logistics services. These measures reduce trade barriers between countries and create conditions for deeper regional integration. For landlocked countries, the strategic importance of TRIPP lies in strengthening their transit role. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan will be able to integrate more actively into global supply chains,” the expert believes.

She further noted that the implementation of the TRIPP initiative is expected to stimulate an increase in foreign direct investment from Europe, which, over the long term, will bolster production capacity and facilitate the export of value-added products.

"The TRIPP project, for instance, is set to deliver substantial benefits to Kazakhstan, primarily due to the country's strategic geographic position and its well-established transport and logistics infrastructure, which align seamlessly with the project’s core route. The ports of Aktau and Kuryk on the Caspian Sea are poised to play pivotal roles in the Caspian segment of TRIPP, enabling Kazakhstan to integrate more swiftly into the initiative and thereby boost its transit revenues. Moreover, Kazakhstan has long positioned itself as a critical transit hub within Eurasia, and TRIPP stands to further strengthen this position by reducing its reliance on Russian routes. In addition to increased transit revenues, Kazakhstan is likely to benefit from enhanced exports of industrial, petrochemical, and agricultural products," she explained.

Additionally, Ülviyye Sanili Aydin highlighted that, for landlocked Uzbekistan, the project will offer alternative, more efficient trade routes, thereby enhancing its foreign trade capabilities.

“TRIPP will offer a shorter route to European markets, reduce logistics costs, and expand export potential. Given the sensitivity of Uzbekistan’s economy in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, and light industry, the project could significantly enhance the country’s international competitiveness,” she said.

At the same time, the professor noted that TRIPP will contribute to a more flexible and secure supply chain formation.

“The availability of alternative transit routes reduces geopolitical risks and helps prevent disruptions in regional and international trade, which is particularly important for the stable transportation of raw materials, agricultural goods, and industrial products. From an export perspective, the project will provide faster and cheaper access to European markets, increasing the region’s international competitiveness. Lower logistics costs will positively affect the final price of goods, increasing both the volume and diversity of exports. Overall, TRIPP is considered an important regional initiative that strengthens Central Asia’s integration into the global trading system and enhances economic efficiency,” she emphasized.

The expert also highlighted that Azerbaijan, as a transit country, plays a key role in ensuring the effective and sustainable operation of TRIPP.

“Azerbaijan’s strategic geographical position allows it to serve as a natural bridge between Central Asia and Europe. The Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the country’s well-developed internal road and rail networks provide a solid infrastructure base for the uninterrupted, fast, and efficient transportation of goods along the TRIPP route.

Azerbaijan also plays a pivotal role in regional coordination, leveraging its experience within the Middle Corridor, its efforts to streamline customs procedures, its ongoing digitalization initiatives, and its mechanisms for logistics cooperation with neighboring states. These factors collectively enhance the institutional sustainability of the TRIPP project. As a vital transit hub, Azerbaijan acts as a crucial link between Central Asian countries, the South Caucasus, and European partners, ensuring the long-term, coordinated, and reliable operation of the project,'' she added.

Aydın further emphasized that the TRIPP initiative could significantly contribute to the creation of a unified economic and logistics space among Turkic states, including Türkiye.

"The project establishes a seamless transport and trade corridor connecting Central Asia, the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye, thereby strengthening the physical connectivity between Turkic nations. This connectivity not only facilitates the integration of logistics routes but also reduces trade costs and streamlines the coordination of cargo flows. Under the TRIPP framework, the harmonization of transport, customs, and transit procedures is poised to deepen institutional cooperation among Turkic states, creating favorable conditions for the formation of a cohesive economic space. Consequently, TRIPP is viewed not merely as an infrastructure project but as an initiative that fosters long-term economic integration and fortifies the logistics alliance among Turkic countries," she concluded.