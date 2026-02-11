Masoud Pezeshkian expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for voicing their position on the events in the region, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at an event organized in Tehran on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran today, Trend reports.

The Iranian president extended his gratitude to Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other nations.

"Iran is committed to fostering sincere, fraternal relations with its neighboring and Muslim countries. Strengthening ties with these nations remains one of Iran's core priorities," he emphasized.

Pezeshkian further highlighted that during recent unrest in Iran, when Western powers attempted to intervene, neighboring countries stood in solidarity, expressing their support for stability within Iran.

On January 31, a phone conversation took place between President Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian. During the conversation, the head of state expressed concern regarding the current situation in the region, stating that Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to de-escalating tensions. He emphasized that Azerbaijan advocates for resolving such issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.